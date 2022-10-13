Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police responded to a possible shots fired call Thursday morning near Stephen F. Austin Middle School.

After investigating, police say the call was unfounded and there was no threat at or near the school.

Stephen F. Austin principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said during first period there was a loud noise heard from behind campus. Students remained in their classroom and school continued as normal, in a perimeter seal.

Bryan police concluded it was a car backfire that made the noise. The perimeter was lifted.

