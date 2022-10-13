Schulte Roofing provides tips for the perfect roof

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just moved into a new home, and need some roof repairs. Schulte Roofing has a few tips to be sure your home’s roof is structured properly.

President of Schulte Roofing Josh Schulte says his company has everything you need for a new roof. He says the most common material his company carries for roofs is composition shingles. Schulte explains that this type of roofing is the most sought out because it’s the most cost-effective of all other roofing materials. However, he warns, composition shingles will not last as long as metal or a traditional tile roof; and will be more likely to be damaged during a storm.

Another type of roofing the company features is the granulate-coated steel roofing tile. Schulte shares that it’s made to look like an authentic tile roof, but it’s made out of metal. The main purpose of this tile, says Schulte, is that it will not absorb water like concrete and clay roof tiles would, but instead will deflect water.

For more information on your roofing needs, you can visit Schulte Roofing in College Station at 111 University Drive or go to Schulte Roofing Headquarters at 10842 N Hwy 6 Loop S in Navasota.

