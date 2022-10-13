Sweet wine lovers unite for National Wine Month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to celebrate National Wine Month, but you’re not a fan of the classic red or white, you can try a sweet wine like a Riesling or a Moscato.

Lori Gibson, owner of The Tipsy Trinket in Downtown Bryan joined The Three to discuss how they pair food for their sweet wine flight.

“A lot of tasting,” Gibson said. “But also, I’ve been studying wine since I was 21. I’ve learned what works well with each one. That’s something we’re doing with our tastings, teaching people to love wine and how it goes well with certain foods.”

You can visit The Tipsy Trinket Wednesday through Sunday and sit inside or outside on the “Tipsy Terrace” patio.

