Texas A&M VET returns from Hurricane Ian mission in Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M’s Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) returned home on Wednesday after a mission to help in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

On Oct. 4, 13 VET members were deployed to Florida by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to one of the deadliest storms to hit the state in modern history. This was the teams first ever mission to the east coast.

During their mission to Fort Myers, VET members and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents offered veterinary support for more than 80 urban search and rescue (USAR) dogs.

Deb Zoran is a long time member of VET. She said after travelling to California for wildfires among many other disasters, it was a major milestone that they were able to take all their gear and trucks to help Florida.

“I didn’t think I could be surprised when it comes to disasters because I’ve seen a lot over the years, but it was pretty horrible,” said Zoran. “There are a lot of people who are not going to get back to normal for a long time. We are very grateful to help out. Aggies travel to help others, no matter how far.”

Wesley Bissett, VET Director, said the whole trip was very sentimental seeing how much Hurricane Ian impacted the area.

“Its when you start processing it all,” said Bissett. “When you think about what you saw, what your team members did, you start thinking about the emotional side of things.”

