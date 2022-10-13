Treat of the Day: Rudder Volleyball takes home the win at “Dig Pink” event
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Volleyball in Bryan ISD earned its 30th win against Montgomery in its Dig Pink event last week on the court.
All of the players wore pink to raise awareness about breast cancer detection and treatment during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Congratulations to the Rangers on their win while bringing attention to an important cause.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.