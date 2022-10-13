Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A cell phone video shared with KBTX shows a man jumping into action Tuesday evening to try and stop a fire from spreading on a second-level apartment balcony.

The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane.

The man, identified as Jake Cresswell, is seen grabbing a fire extinguisher and attempting to stop the fire before firefighters arrived.

🔥CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man is seen jumping into action Tuesday evening to try and stop a fire on the balcony of a College Station apartment complex.

There was one unit that received water damage.

A spokesman for the College Station Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but it appears it may have been started by improperly discarded smoking material. Most of the fire damage was contained to the outside of the building.

A total of 14 fire department units and 44 personnel from CSFD and BFD responded to the scene.

