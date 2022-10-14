Aggieland Outfitters encourages profit shares for 30th Anniversary

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 14, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 30 years, Aggieland Outfitters has been finding ways to positively impact our community, and this year is no different.

Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says this year, the company will begin running profit shares. Bodin says the company tried some profit shares last year with student organizations at Texas A&M and local nonprofit organizations. This year, Aggieland Outfitters is opening profit shares up to anyone in the community who wants to participate.

“In the entire month of October, every single day, we are going to be hosting a profit share with somebody in the community,” shared Bodin. “Whether that be a parent organization, whether it be a student organization, or anybody that reaches out and says that they’re interested.”

Bodin says these chances to give back are a win for both the company and its customers.

For more information about Aggieland Outfitters’ profit share program, visit their website at aggielandoutfitters.com.

