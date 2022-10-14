AT&T Illinois to pay $23M to settle federal probe

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in this photo from Feb. 27, 2018.
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pictured in this photo from Feb. 27, 2018.(CBS Chicago / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay a $23 million fine to resolve a federal probe into its illegal efforts to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, prosecutors announced Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Chicago said in a news release that under the agreement, the company admits that it arranged to make payments to an associate of Madigan, who was one of the state’s most powerful political figures at the time, in exchange for Madigan’s help in pushing through legislation favorable to the company.

In exchange for agreeing to pay the fine, prosecutors suspended their criminal case against the company alleging that it used an interstate facility to promote legislative misconduct. If, after two years, the company “abides by certain conditions, including continuing to cooperate with any investigation related to the misconduct alleged in the information,” the charges will be dropped.

The announcement comes about seven months after Madigan was charged with a nearly $3 million racketeering bribery scheme. According to that indictment, Madigan used his speaker role and various other positions of power to further his alleged criminal enterprise. That indictment and Friday’s announcement mark a dramatic fall for one of the nation’s most powerful state legislators and the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history. Madigan resigned from the Legislature a year ago.

According to prosecutors, AT&T admits that in 2017, it arranged for a Madigan ally to receive $22,500 in payments through a lobbying firm that had done work for the company. Prosecutors contend that the arrangement was made to “disguise” why the ally, who didn’t work for the company, was being paid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears
Yemen’s ruinous conflict, now entering its eighth year, has caused one of the world’s worst...
Expired drug kills 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
Police said a teacher is in custody after telling a student she had a "kill list" for students...
Teacher in custody after disclosing ‘kill list’ to student, police say