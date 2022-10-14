Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is back!

Friday marks the start of the kick-off weekend. Hundreds of people geared up to showoff their cooking skills to compete in the steak cook-off. Including one group from Las Vegas.

Chef Leandro and his crew, one of them being Renardo Aguilar, drove 23 hours to make their way to the Brazos Valley. Aguilar says he would support chef Leandro even if that means travelling as far as Texas.

Aguilar said one reason he wanted to come to Texas was to compete with some of the best out there.

“It’s a dream of our team to come here,” said Aguilar. “This experience has made our dreams come true because Texas is the reference in the world when you talk about steak and BBQ.”

Fiona Meyer, Senior Manager of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, told KBTX its great to see people from the Brazos Valley and afar bonding over their passion of rodeo and cooking.

“We love to see the community come out and enjoy it,” said Meyer. “Its an experience we say. Get off those phones, spend time with family and relate with each other. Meet new people, see new things and just have fun.”

Meyer said the main fair weekend with food vendors, rodeo and carnival activities starts on Oct. 21.

For the full Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo schedule, click here.

