Bryan ISD Eduaction Foundation gives $65,000 in grants to teachers

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning Bryan ISD staff members and its Education Foundation went to all the schools in the districts to award grants to teachers and faculty. 44 teachers got a piece of Sixty Five Thousand dollars that the Education Foundation distributed.

Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their students’ learning experience. Rudder High school faculty received grants to start a coffee shop, replenish missing library books and new welding equipment.

Rudder High School Counselor Gina Rodriguez is using the grant she received to start a mental health program for teachers.

“They’re dealing with 25 to 30 students in a classroom with all different family issues. How do they bring all of those things together and still teach our students the things we need to learn academically? There are some stressors that go along with that,” said Rodriguez. “My goal is to in this grant is to help our teachers learn how to deal with those stressors and how to deal with their own things so they can better help our students.”

The Bryan ISD Education Foundation team said this is one of their favorite days of the year and always look forward to helping out the school district.

“The teachers and the staff and educators are really who know best what the staff and the students need. So as a foundation were here to review their wants and their needs and to be able to pass out the money that people have generously donated throughout the community,” said Education Foundation Board Member Sarah Braden.

Teachers who applied but did not receive a grant this year are encouraged to apply again for the next school year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block of...
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony

Latest News

Several catalytic converter thefts occurred this past weekend off University Dr.
Catalytic converter thefts strike on University Drive last weekend
College Station ISD Prop A Sign
Voters to decide whether to approve tax rate change to pay for CSISD teacher salary increase
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County