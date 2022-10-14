Bryan ISD Education Foundation gives $65,000 in grants to teachers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday morning Bryan ISD staff members and its Education Foundation went to all the schools in the districts to award grants to teachers and faculty. 44 teachers got a piece of Sixty Five Thousand dollars that the Education Foundation distributed.

Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their students’ learning experience. Rudder High school faculty received grants to start a coffee shop, replenish missing library books and new welding equipment.

Rudder High School Counselor Gina Rodriguez is using the grant she received to start a mental health program for teachers.

“They’re dealing with 25 to 30 students in a classroom with all different family issues. How do they bring all of those things together and still teach our students the things we need to learn academically? There are some stressors that go along with that,” said Rodriguez. “My goal is to in this grant is to help our teachers learn how to deal with those stressors and how to deal with their own things so they can better help our students.”

The Bryan ISD Education Foundation team said this is one of their favorite days of the year and always look forward to helping out the school district.

“The teachers and the staff and educators are really who know best what the staff and the students need. So as a foundation were here to review their wants and their needs and to be able to pass out the money that people have generously donated throughout the community,” said Education Foundation Board Member Sarah Braden.

Teachers who applied but did not receive a grant this year are encouraged to apply again for the next school year.

