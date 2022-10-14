Caldwell Country Chevrolet hosts barbecue for breast cancer awareness, first responders

Caldwell Country Chevrolet brought out the community to show support for all of those that have...
Caldwell Country Chevrolet brought out the community to show support for all of those that have beat Breast Cancer and to show appreciation for first responders.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell Country Chevrolet brought out the community to show support for all of those that have beat Breast Cancer and to show appreciation for first responders.

Caldwell Country Chevrolet staff asked people to bring pictures and quotes of people that are “Breast Cancer Warriors” to display on their survivor wall in the dealership.

Caldwell Country Chevrolet Marketing Director Logan Gayle hopes the event also gave the community a chance to meet the staff at the dealership.

“We want them to know that we are trying to get involved in the community and we want people to come out to Caldwell Country and feel welcomed and our staff is here ready to work and just literally make friends with people. We want everyone to know that Caldwell Country is here to support them,” said Gayle.

The barbecue was free but donations were accepted to go towards Breast Cancer Awareness and First Responders.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students

Latest News

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human...
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Thursday’s presentation also addressed parking concerns, buffer requirements and development...
College Station City Council approved ‘shared housing’ definition
Catalytic converter thefts on University Drive.
https://www.kbtx.com/2022/10/14/catalytic-converter-thefts-strike-university-drive-last-weekend