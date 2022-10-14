Caldwell Country Chevrolet hosts barbecue for breast cancer awareness, first responders

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell Country Chevrolet brought out the community to show support for all of those that have beat Breast Cancer and to show appreciation for first responders.

Caldwell Country Chevrolet staff asked people to bring pictures and quotes of people that are “Breast Cancer Warriors” to display on their survivor wall in the dealership.

Caldwell Country Chevrolet Marketing Director Logan Gayle hopes the event also gave the community a chance to meet the staff at the dealership.

“We want them to know that we are trying to get involved in the community and we want people to come out to Caldwell Country and feel welcomed and our staff is here ready to work and just literally make friends with people. We want everyone to know that Caldwell Country is here to support them,” said Gayle.

The barbecue was free but donations were accepted to go towards Breast Cancer Awareness and First Responders.

