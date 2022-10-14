Catalytic converter thefts strike on University Drive last weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One College Station family was hit hard by catalytic converter thieves this past weekend.

College Station police report eight catalytic converters were stolen off vehicles at businesses and hotels off University Drive. From June until early September, authorities say there have been 70 catalytic converter thefts. David Simmons with the College Station Police Department told KBTX there have been about 35 arrests made Brazos County wide for the crimes.

Debra Lee is a resident of the Brazos Valley. Herself along with many family members came together last weekend of a special event. It was an event she spent months planning.

“It was beautiful,” said Lee. “We had family come from Alabama, all over Texas and Washington D.C.”

Although, when they went back to one of her relatives hotel off of University Dr. one night, they realized the catalytic converter off of the truck was stolen.

“When they started it up it sounded like, you know, when they put kits on cars to make it real loud?,” Lee said. “So, they knew something was going on. When they looked underneath, they saw what had happened.”

Lee told KBTX she felt horrible that her family from Alabama lost their catalytic converter off their Toyota Tundra. She mentioned multiple other people were targeted at the hotel as well.

“The place has lights but no cameras. The vehicles were even 2 to 3 spaces from the front door. Someone had to see this happen,” said Lee.

She now wants to make it aware for others in our community that things like this can happen on a busy road like University Drive.

Broddrick Bailey with the Bryan Police Department said it can take only a few seconds for thieves to successfully take someone’s catalytic converter. On Friday in Bryan on University Drive, Broddrick said they had two vehicles targeted as well.

“If you’re targeted, you’re looking at a 200 dollars for one catalytic converter for two seconds of work,” said Bailey. “And, so when you hear a truck that has 4, you’re looking from somewhere to 800 bucks to a 1000 bucks.”

Sergeant Bailey said weekends are where they see the most activity with stolen catalytic converter thefts. He explained how staying cautious is very important.

Prevention Tips from College Station Police Department:

High heat temperature spray paint, preferably a bright color, spray the catalytic converter. Using and etching tool, etch the last 8 digits of your vehicles VIN number once the paint has completed drying. Research various catalytic converter theft prevention tools. Park in well lit areas or in your garage. Park near security cameras.

