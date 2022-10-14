Children’s book author reads to Bryan ISD students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan ISD were surprised with a special visitor this week.

Children’s book author, Tammi Sauer, stopped by several elementary campuses on October 12.

Sauer brought her friend Wordy Birdy to teach the students about writing and what makes a good story, according to the district.

Ran into so many old friends at Fannin Elementary! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/5kFNaGz0sd — Tammi Sauer (@SauerTammi) October 12, 2022

She is the author of many children’s books including Mr. Duck Means Business, Chicken Dance, and Cowboy Camp.

Sauer has visited hundreds of schools across the nation and has worked as both a teacher and library media specialist.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.