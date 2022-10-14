Children’s book author reads to Bryan ISD students

Tammi Sauer reads to students at Bryan ISD elementary schools
Tammi Sauer reads to students at Bryan ISD elementary schools(Bryan ISD)
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan ISD were surprised with a special visitor this week.

Children’s book author, Tammi Sauer, stopped by several elementary campuses on October 12.

Sauer brought her friend Wordy Birdy to teach the students about writing and what makes a good story, according to the district.

She is the author of many children’s books including Mr. Duck Means Business, Chicken Dance, and Cowboy Camp.

Sauer has visited hundreds of schools across the nation and has worked as both a teacher and library media specialist.

