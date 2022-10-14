College Station girls claim District Championship, boys place 3rd - both advance to regionals

College Station Cougars
College Station Cougars(College Station Cougars)
By Josh Munson / College Station Cougar Track & Field
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The College Station Cross Country Teams raced at the District 21-5A Championship Meet on Thursday morning in Magnolia.

The #2 ranked Lady Cougars got things started by placing 5 runners in the top 9 places to win the varsity division and earn their 10th district championship in school history and 11th consecutive trip to the regional meet. Senior Megan Roberts won the individual championship in a time of 19:01 across the 5000m course. Katherine Brunson closed strong in 19:08 to finish 2nd. Solid races from Delaney Ulrich (5th), Maddie Jones (6th), Jadyn DeVerna (9th), Audrey Wong (11th), and Ellie Seagraves (15th) pushed College Station ahead of runner up Magnolia by 53 points.

2022 College Station Lady Cougar X Country teams claims District Championship
2022 College Station Lady Cougar X Country teams claims District Championship(Darryl Bruffett)

The varsity boys placed 3rd to also qualify for regionals. Noah Benn led the way in 16:56 to finish 5th. Ricardo Lopez (6th), Vance Ballabina (9th), Dylan McCue (19th), Grant Maraist (24th), Charlie Stafford (33rd), and Eli Frey (39th) raced strong to edge out Magnolia West for the final qualifying spot to regionals.

College Station Cougar X Country team places third at district meet.
College Station Cougar X Country team places third at district meet.(Darryl Bruffett)

Both JV Divisions and the Freshman Boys Division were also won by College Station. Top runners were Olivia Feagin (1st) / Natalie Young (2nd) in the JV girls race, Justin Boatcallie (3rd) in the JV boys race, and Caden Williams (1st) / Daniel Gonzales (2nd) in Freshman boys.

The Region 3 XC Meet will be held on October 24-25 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block of...
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony

Latest News

Men’s tennis heads to Baylor for ITA Texas Regional
Bryan seeks fifth win of season
Aggie soccer prepares to host Auburn Friday night at 7pm
Classroom Champion: Kylie Maxson from Navasota High School
Classroom Champion: Kylie Maxson from Navasota High School