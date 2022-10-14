College Station girls claim District Championship, boys place 3rd - both advance to regionals

MAGNOLIA, Texas -- The College Station Cross Country Teams raced at the District 21-5A Championship Meet on Thursday morning in Magnolia.

The #2 ranked Lady Cougars got things started by placing 5 runners in the top 9 places to win the varsity division and earn their 10th district championship in school history and 11th consecutive trip to the regional meet. Senior Megan Roberts won the individual championship in a time of 19:01 across the 5000m course. Katherine Brunson closed strong in 19:08 to finish 2nd. Solid races from Delaney Ulrich (5th), Maddie Jones (6th), Jadyn DeVerna (9th), Audrey Wong (11th), and Ellie Seagraves (15th) pushed College Station ahead of runner up Magnolia by 53 points.

2022 College Station Lady Cougar X Country teams claims District Championship (Darryl Bruffett)

The varsity boys placed 3rd to also qualify for regionals. Noah Benn led the way in 16:56 to finish 5th. Ricardo Lopez (6th), Vance Ballabina (9th), Dylan McCue (19th), Grant Maraist (24th), Charlie Stafford (33rd), and Eli Frey (39th) raced strong to edge out Magnolia West for the final qualifying spot to regionals.

College Station Cougar X Country team places third at district meet. (Darryl Bruffett)

Both JV Divisions and the Freshman Boys Division were also won by College Station. Top runners were Olivia Feagin (1st) / Natalie Young (2nd) in the JV girls race, Justin Boatcallie (3rd) in the JV boys race, and Caden Williams (1st) / Daniel Gonzales (2nd) in Freshman boys.

The Region 3 XC Meet will be held on October 24-25 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.

