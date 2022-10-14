Destination Bryan revs up for Fall activities

THE THR3E
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather gets cooler and the holidays roll around, there are plenty of fun Fall activities to do with families.

Destination Bryan’s Abigail Noel says the city has you covered regardless of the reason or season, with plenty of things to do in Bryan for the next three months.

“Things kick off with the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo this weekend,” said Noel. “It’s their big tractor pull competition and barbecue cookout. What’s new this year is they have a car show coming, and what’s cool about that is it’s a partnership with eBay Motors.”

You can learn more about the fun fall activities coming to Bryan in the video player above or at destinationbryan.com.

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
Six Kitten Rescue fundraising to continue their good efforts.
Aggieland Outfitters encourage profit shares for 30th Anniversary
Watch the full episode of The Three from October 14.
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - six kittens rescue
