Find your dream home, get inspiration for your own this weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Fall Parade of Homes is back and it’s bigger than ever! You can expect everything from a simple farmhouse design to homes more extravagant.

“You can see everything from new technology, finishes and fixtures,” Rose Selman, Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association executive officer, said.

This year’s event includes 55 homes and 36 builders. It’s a great time to get design ideas for your current home or even find your forever home. Builders will be onsite to answer questions for those looking to buy or design a home.

“You can speak with a builder personally and see what their craft looks like, and their style and find a really good fit,” Selman said.

Dennis McMillin, the co-chair of the Fall Parade of Homes, said meeting the builders is one of the best parts. He said every builder has their own unique story, inspiration and style.

“Being able to sit down and visit with these guys face-to-face is really the biggest reason we host the parade,” McMillin said.

One of the builders featured in this year’s event is Jason LaFollette, who’s the CEO and owner of LaFollette Custom Homes. He’s been a part of the Parade of Homes for multiple years, and said it’s an event his team looks forward to.

LaFollette is also excited about launching a virtual reality option for his clients. Now, his clients will be able to use a virtual reality headset to walk through their homes before the building process starts.

“You put on that headset, and all of a sudden, you’re just transformed into the space,” LaFollette said. “What’s so cool about it is you can really just feel the space and experience the home.”

The Fall Parade of Homes is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. And Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10, and the proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

For more information on the event and the homes featured, click here. Selman also recommends downloading the BCS Parade of Homes app to map out the homes you want to visit over the weekend.

