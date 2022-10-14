Men’s tennis heads to Baylor for ITA Texas Regional

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WACO, Texas. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team heads to Baylor for the ITA Texas Regional with match play beginning for the Aggies October 14 at the Hurd Tennis Center.

“This is the final tournament for all of the guys to participate in, so it gives us a great opportunity to evaluate where we are,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Our region has some of the best teams in the country, and I am excited to see how our guys perform.”.

The Aggies get under-way on Friday, with the doubles teams taking the court at 9 a.m. Following the conclusion of doubles play, the main draw singles begin, information on the draws can be found on the tournament website.

Top Aggies in action include the No. 4 seeded doubles team of Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand which ranks No. 25, according to the ITA preseason rankings. The main singles draw will feature No. 19 Schachter, No. 50 Hilderbrand and No. 72 Raphael Perot.

The Texas Regional is an opportunity for the Maroon & White to qualify players to the ITA All-American event in San Diego November 2.

To catch the action follow along with the livestream which has access to all courts, or keep updated with live-stats.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on FacebookInstagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

