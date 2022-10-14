Offensive woes for Sam Houston as five games remain on schedule

By Nicole Griffith
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Five games remain on Sam Houston’s football schedule and Saturday they will be in Richmond to take on Eastern Kentucky. Sam won the first ever meeting last year 42-28.

The Bearkats are coming off a bye week and the week before posted a come from behind win against Stephen F. Austin. In a transition year, Sam has been struggling to put points of up on the board. They’re averaging under 12 points a game.

Head Coach K.C. Keeler says his team needs to start quicker and click faster.

“For us to think going into this season we are where we are with this offense is shocking,” Head Coach K.C. Keeler said. “We’re all very surprised we are where we are right now with this offense, but we have to work through it. We’re struggling offensively I think we’re last in the country in pass efficiency.. I have some of the best receivers in the country that’s unthinkable that we could be where we are offensively.”

It’s a night game in Rickmond, Kentucky. Kick-off is set for 5:00 p.m. on ESPN plus.

