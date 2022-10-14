Rodrigues, Montojo sweep SEC Weekly Honors

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M golfers Daniel Rodrigues and Jaime Montojo swept the Southeastern Conference men’s golf weekly honors on the heels of the Aggies’ record-setting victory at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The Aggies out-classed the field at the nationally-televised tournament with a record 20-stroke margin of victory.

Rodrigues, from Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, was named SEC Golfer of the Week after tallying his first career collegiate victory at Blessings with an 11-under par score of 205, which matched the low 54-hole total originally set by Arkansas’ Luke Long in 2021. Rodrigues fired rounds of 69-66-70 to take a two-stroke win over runner-up Sarut Vongchaisit of Ole Miss.

Montojo, from Madrid, Spain, received SEC Freshman of the Week honors after tying for 18th at Blessings with a 5-over score of 221, with his score counting twice in the Aggies’ victory. Montojo was playing in just his second collegiate tournament.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Offensive woes for Sam Houston as five games remain on schedule
Aggie Eric Casarez finishes sixth overall at the SEC Preview Meet
Aggie Cross Country to host Arturo Barrios Invitational
Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The...
Texas A&M documentary available on 12th Man TV App later this month
Catalytic converter thefts on University Drive.
https://www.kbtx.com/2022/10/14/catalytic-converter-thefts-strike-university-drive-last-weekend