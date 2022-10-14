Rodrigues, Montojo sweep SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M golfers Daniel Rodrigues and Jaime Montojo swept the Southeastern Conference men’s golf weekly honors on the heels of the Aggies’ record-setting victory at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The Aggies out-classed the field at the nationally-televised tournament with a record 20-stroke margin of victory.

Rodrigues, from Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, was named SEC Golfer of the Week after tallying his first career collegiate victory at Blessings with an 11-under par score of 205, which matched the low 54-hole total originally set by Arkansas’ Luke Long in 2021. Rodrigues fired rounds of 69-66-70 to take a two-stroke win over runner-up Sarut Vongchaisit of Ole Miss.

Montojo, from Madrid, Spain, received SEC Freshman of the Week honors after tying for 18th at Blessings with a 5-over score of 221, with his score counting twice in the Aggies’ victory. Montojo was playing in just his second collegiate tournament.

