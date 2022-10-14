Six Kitten Rescue fundraising to continue their good deed

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six Kittens Rescue is Aggie-founded and operated. Since 2018, the organization has been working to reduce the homeless cat population and the spread of feline diseases.

Six Kittens Rescue has two fundraisers planned to help them continue their work.

Executive Director Jai Girardh says the organization has a lot in store to help the cats, “Happening tonight is Scream Queens and then we also have next month Tats4Cats, so it’s a couple of different avenues for fundraising.”

For more information about Six Kittens Rescue’s fundraisers visit their website at sixkittensrescue.org or watch the video above.

