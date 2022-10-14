Texas A&M documentary available on 12th Man TV App later this month

By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The much-anticipated cinematic story of Texas A&M’s world-famous 12th Man tradition, STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man, becomes available to everyone when it goes live on Texas A&M Athletics’ official smart TV app, 12th Man TV, on Oct. 27.

The full-length documentary, produced by Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films, will be available inside the free-to-user app, which is available to those with Apple TV, Roku or Fire TV Stick devices. Fans can also watch the documentary on their smart phone or tablet inside the 12th Man Mobile app.

STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated. The movie made its limited debut on Aug. 20 in front of a large and appreciative audience at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus.

The first major production of 12th Man Films was fittingly a full-length documentary tracing the famous 12th Man tradition at Texas A&M from the early days of the school to present day.  As the school continued to evolve from a small all-male, military-based college to its present status as one of the premier institutions of higher learning in the nation, the 12th Man tradition has maintained as a visual standard for Aggie students in selfless service to their school.

Located in a state known for its devotion to football, Texas A&M is recognized as one of the most tradition-rich schools in the nation. On January 2, 1922, the school gave birth to what many deem as the greatest tradition in all of sports when E. King Gill answered the call of the football coach to come out of the stands to play if needed and became the original “12th Man”.

For the next 100 years, Aggie students, collectively known as the 12th Man, stood throughout every second of every football game to signify their readiness to serve. As Texas A&M has transitioned from a small school, rooted in military service, to one of the largest universities in the nation, the spirit of selfless service remains embedded in the fabric of the public institution.

Directed and edited by Chris Sabo of 12th Man Films, a division of Texas A&M’s award-winning 12th Man Productions, the one hour and 42-minute documentary is the product of thousands of hours of interviews and research into how the 12th Man spirit is woven into the history of the state of Texas’ first public institution of higher education.

About 12th Man Films:

12th Man Films is a creative division within 12th Man Productions whose primary charge is to identify, develop and produce unique stories about the history, culture, and impact of Texas A&M student-athletes, teams and coaches who have made significant contributions to Texas A&M Athletics. The unique nature of college sports creates communities and connects fans back to their alma mater. These stories are told through feature-style documentaries created to highlight the heritage and legends of Texas A&M Athletics and connect the audience with the historic relevance of each subject in a meaningful way.

