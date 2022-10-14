Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want.

Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.

The Texas Motor Press Association hosted its Off-Road Invitational in Bryan last week. That’s where online, print and TV media got the chance to drive some vehicles off the beaten path. The event was held at the Brazos Valley Off-Road Ranch.

It’s the first time the Off-Road Invitational has been hosted in Bryan.

“Content is king. Everyone’s creating a lot of content online. This event gives our journalists a chance to get behind the wheel of a lot of different vehicles in a short time period so they can kind of post those stories and share their honest reviews and opinions on what’s going on with these vehicles,” said Michael Satterfield, president of the Texas Motor Press Association.

Some automaker reps were also on hand at the event to help answer questions about the vehicles. Steve Parrett with Nissan Communications said consumers still want technology.

“Technology has advanced so rapidly, especially in the automobile sector. Customers still want that technology. They want a good value but they want to make sure they want to make sure they have all the bells and whistles that go, especially safety, like on this truck here,” said Parrett while pointing to the Nissan Frontier PRO-4X.

Attendees also got to test ride the Rungu Dualie XR Rubicon Trail Edition, a double wheel E-bike that can be used for things like hunting and general fun, off-roading rides.

After the event, the journalists voted on the best vehicles in various categories. Here’s a list of the winners:

Texas Off-Road Truck of the Year: Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Texas Full-Size Truck of the Year: RAM 1500 Limited

Texas Mid-Size Truck of the Year: Nissan Frontier PRO-4X

Texas Off-Road SUV of the Year: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Texas Full-Size SUV of the Year: Nissan Pathfinder Rock-Creek

Texas Mid-Size SUV of the Year: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Texas Compact SUV of the Year: Mazda CX-50 AWD

Texas Off-Road UTV of the Year: Polaris RZR R4

Texas Off-Road Motorcycle of the Year: Zero FX

Texas Dual Sport Motorcycle of the Year: Zero DSR/X

Texas Trail Bike of the Year: Rungu Dualie XR Rubicon Trail Edition

