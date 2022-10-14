Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne.
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.(WABI)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne.

Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong side of the road for an unknown reason and hit a 2016 Peterbilt 18-wheeler head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai, Trezanay Moore Dykes, of Killeen, and the passenger Alize Lopez, from Granger, were killed.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated for his injuries at CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital.

