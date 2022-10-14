Voters to decide whether to approve tax rate change to pay for CSISD teacher salary increase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station voters will decide on changes to the school district’s finances when they head to the polls later this fall. The district is holding a voter-approved tax ratification election (VATRE) which would allow the school district to utilize additional pennies on its tax rate to generate additional revenue.

The CSISD Board of Trustees called for the voter-approved tax ratification election (VATRE) in August and will be on the ballot during November’s General Election.

On the ballot, the measure is known as Proposition A and If approved the district would generate additional funding estimated at around $5 million to go toward increasing employee salaries.

College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale says if approved the CSISD tax rate would still be lowered by 3.7 cents, which is 21.99 cents (or 15.7%) lower than it was in 2017-18.

“In essence, what it does is ask our voters and stakeholders that, as opposed to dropping the tax rate 6.7 cents, which is what the state funding formulas would do, that we drop it 3.7 cents, allowing the district to hold on to those three pennies that are already there on the tax rolls and collect revenue off of those pennies and apply that revenue toward teacher and employee compensation,” Martindale said.

Prop A on Sample Ballot (KBTX)

According to data released by the school district CSISD teacher salaries were eight percent lower than the median teacher salaries of comparable districts for the 2021-22 (last year) school year. A six percent raise and increasing the starting salary for teachers with zero years of experience to $49,600 will move CSISD teacher pay from 92% of what comparable districts are paying to 97%.

Martindale says the three-penny difference between the tax rates will go a long way toward ensuring the district remains competitive with similar-sized school districts as it relates to teacher and employee compensation. The pay increase would also come during a time when districts across the country are facing staffing challenges.

“That additional revenue being applied to teacher compensation will allow us to be more in line with our comparable districts as far as employee compensation which has a tremendous influence on our ability to be able to recruit and retain high-quality staff,” said Martindale.

Kim Ege is a College Station resident who also has three children attending schools in the College Station Independent School District. She proudly displays her yard sign supporting Proposition A. She says three pennies is the least she can do to ensure her children are being taught by the best, therefore receiving the best education possible.

“I think it’s a question of what value do you put on education and what value do you put on what the teachers and the school staff do for our students and also for our community,” said Ege. “I think it’s been talked about a whole lot more when the pandemic hit, people talking about what exactly do our educators do for our students? We’re realizing that it’s important and that no matter what else is going on around those educators are having to adapt and work hard for our students.”

Ege says attracting the best teachers affects more than just children attending the district it affects the entire community.

“Not only do I think that what our teachers and staff do is gonna help my kids and other people’s kids to be able to have opportunities in the future but I think for our community we want to have a good school district because we want this to be a place where people wanna be,” said Ege. “That’s good for all of us and it’s good for A&M because it means that professors wanna live here and bring their families here. It’s good for other businesses because it means that people want to live here and want to be here.”

College Station ISD Parent Kim Ege (KBTX)

Ultimately decisions voters make at the polls could be an indicator of how people value education. Ege says it’s important that College Station sends the right message.

“I think it sends a big message and I think it can be one message or the other. It can be a message of, Hey, we’re a community that supports our school district and we believe in education and we believe in educators,” said Ege. “Or we can send an opposite message.”

“I think that’s why it’s really a critical point that we’re at. I hear a lot of parents, and a lot of people say a lot of rhetoric about how we need to pay teachers more or teachers don’t make what they should, and this is our opportunity to actually do something about it,” said Ege. So that’s why I think it’s really important that we say we do actually believe in what our teachers are doing.”

College Station VATRE (College Station ISD | KBTX)

The district says residents’ tax rates should not be negatively affected, they are expected to be lower.

“In this particular situation, your tax rate will actually be lower than it was in 2021. Because of state-mandated tax-rate compression to compensate for increased property values, the CSISD tax rate is being lowered by 6.7 cents. Approval of the VATRE would allow the district to keep three of those pennies in its tax rate, lower the tax rate 3.7 cents instead of 6.7 cents, and use the additional revenue for larger raises for teachers and staff. Three cents on the property tax bill of a homeowner whose property is valued at $300,000 equates to $90 per year, or $7.50 per month.”

College Station VATRE (KBTX)

The district also says residents 65 and older that have exemptions in place will see no increase in their taxes.

Citizens 65 and older who have applied for and received the over 65 exemption will see no increase in their taxes as a result of approval of the VATRE. The homestead tax ceiling is a limit on the amount of school taxes you pay. When you qualify for an Over 65 or Disabled Person homestead exemption, the school taxes on your house will not increase. The ceiling freezes your school taxes at the amount you pay in the year that you qualify for the exemption. The school taxes on your house may go below the ceiling, but not above.

