The Warehouse at C.C. Creations to host NIL fan appreciation day for select A&M football players Saturday

By Shelby Lawson / CC Creations
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, TX – The Warehouse at C.C. Creations will be hosting their 14 signature NIL athletes and their fans for a 2-hour exclusive autograph signing event Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The event is free of charge but on a “first come, first serve” basis, with the signings concluding promptly at 4:00 PM.

Exclusive merchandise lines from each player will be showcased and available to purchase for autographs along with other football memorabilia. Customers are limited to two (2) signed items per player throughout the duration of the event and the fans are only allowed to bring (1) outside item in. The complete NIL merchandise collection is available to purchase in-store and online at www.thewarehouseatcc.com .

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations autograph signing will include appearances from the following 14 NIL players:

WH Signature Athletes

Ø Devon Achane #6

Ø Jaylon Jones #17

Ø Demani Richardson #26

Ø Tyreek Chappell #7

Ø Ainias Smith #0

Ø Chase Lane #2

Ø Haynes King #13

Ø Conner Weigman #15

Surprise Appearances:

Ø Walter Nolan #88

Ø Anthony Lucas #8

Ø Shemar Stewart #4

Ø Fadil Diggs #10

Ø Kam Dewberry # 75

Ø Denver Harris #2

