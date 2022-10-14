Weekend Gardener: Texas A&M Horticulture Club plant sale October 14-15

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Horticulture Club is hosting its Fall 2022 plant sale this weekend.

The sale is Friday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the lawn by the AgriLife Center. It’s located at 556 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser for the year,” said Morgan, one of the students with the Horticulture Club. “We’ve got some annuals, some perennials, trees and shrubs, some house plants even. We’re super excited.”

Cash and card will be accepted. You can take a look at the plant sale inventory available here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.