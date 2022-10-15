Aggies start strong in ITA Texas Regional

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas. – The Texas A&M Men’s tennis team had a strong opening day at the ITA Texas Regional, as the Aggies finished 3-2 in doubles play and 9-2 in singles matches.

Doubles play began the day for the Maroon & White, and three pairings won their matches to advance into the next round. The fourth seeded, and nationally ranked No. 25 partnership of Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand set the tone for the Aggies as they advanced with an 8-4 victory.

Stefan Storch and Matthis Ross together with Raphael Perot and Pierce Rollins also won their first match, with scores of 8-6, and 8-5, respectively. All three teams will head into tomorrow’s round of 16.

The Aggies continued to impress in singles play, boasting nine different winners. Leading the way were nationally-ranked Aggies, Schachter No. 19, Hilderbrand No. 50 and Perot No. 72 all securing early wins in the round of 64, while Storch, Ross, Rollins, Kenner Taylor, Rahul Dhokia and JC Roddick secured their spots in the round of 32.

“A very solid day for the Aggies.” head coach Steve Denton said, adding “For me most importantly we were 4-0 in three-set matches. That shows some real mental toughness.”.

The Aggies return to the courts on Saturday for day two of the tournament. Matches begin at 8 a.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Follow the action through the tournaments livestream, or keep up to date with the live scoring.

