Allen Rams shut down Legacy Christian Warriors, earning 5th win in a row

(KBTX)
By Jacob Lane
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Trying to make it 5 wins in a row, Allen Academy Rams shuts down Legacy Christian Warriors. First touchdown of the game made by Allen’s Aidan Field from 25 Yards out. The rest of the game belonged to the Ram’s, as Allen went on a 46-0 score, giving them their now 5 win streak going. The most decisive play of the game was as the Warriors crept closer to the end zone, a throw from Legacy’s RJ Jackson was blocked by Rusty Ly-McMurray at the last second, almost allowing the game to go on past halftime.

Next game to look forward to will be Allen Academy (5-1) going up against first Baptist Christian (7-0) on Friday of October 21st.

