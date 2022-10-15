Brazos Christian beats Tomball Rosehill 28-20

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles (3-4, 2-0) were able to build on their district opening win last week with a 28-20 victory over Tomball Rosehill Christian (1-5, 0-1) Friday night at Eagle Stadium.

The hometown Eagles are unlucky early on. Tomball Rosehill’s Carlos Davila will win the 50-50 ball on the pass from Trey Walker on Rosehill’s opening possession. It goes for a 67 yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for the visitors.

Brazos Christian will answer, Jackson Caffey connects with Truett Goodyk on a 49 yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7.

The Eagles then start to find their rhythm Cole Skinner is able to recover a fumble that leads to a 5 yard touchdown run by Tyler Prince to put Brazos Christian on top for the first time 14-7.

Ryan Burtin will have a kickoff return for a touchdown later in the second quarter as Brazos Christian leads it 21-20 at the half. They will add a 2nd half touchdown to win it 28-20.

Brazos Christian will have their bye week next Friday and will step back on the field October 28th when they travel over to Huntsville to take on Alpha Omega. Kickoff for that game is set for 7pm.

