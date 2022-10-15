Bryan comes up short against Weiss on senior night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking found the end-zone twice in the first quarter, but those would be the only times as Pflugerville Weiss beats Bryan 38-13 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

The Vikings started Creed Pierce at quarterback, but Malcom Gooden saw action plus the Vikings also used direct snaps to Terrence Lewis.

Bryan is hitting the road next week to take on Waco Midway. Their last game at home is October 28 against Hutto.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.