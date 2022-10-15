Bryan comes up short against Weiss on senior night

Highlights: Weiss tops Bryan on senior night
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Viking found the end-zone twice in the first quarter, but those would be the only times as Pflugerville Weiss beats Bryan 38-13 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

The Vikings started Creed Pierce at quarterback, but Malcom Gooden saw action plus the Vikings also used direct snaps to Terrence Lewis.

Bryan is hitting the road next week to take on Waco Midway. Their last game at home is October 28 against Hutto.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Latest News

Rudder offense falls flat as No. 7 Lake Creek improves to 8-0
Texas A&M Soccer
Second-Half Surge Leads to Aggies 3-1 Win over Auburn
Aggies start strong in ITA Texas Regional
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo kickoff