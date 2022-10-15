Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years

KBTX News 3 at Ten
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members of Bryan High School’s very first graduating class are getting together in town and revisiting the past.

The Bryan High School Class of 1972 is celebrating its 50-year reunion. The class of almost 600 students was the very first class to graduate from Bryan ISD when Bryan High School opened following the end of segregation.

Students from Kemp High School joined those from Stephen F. Austin High School, creating the Bryan High School Vikings we see today.

“Who would think that we would be here 50 years later after sitting in class and homeroom picking out the name of the school the colors and picking out the team name,” Lillian Hughs, Class of ‘72, said.

The group was honored during a pep rally Friday afternoon and at Friday night’s football game. This trip gave the group a chance to catch up while also seeing the changes and additions to Bryan High School.

“I’m not sure whether it’s still in use now, but I was one of the ones who helped design the ring that at least I wear today,” Cecil Webster, Class of ‘72, said.

