Centerville rolls over Groveton in blowout

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was all Centerville tonight. Their rushing game was nigh unstoppable in the red zone as Groveton struggled to contain the offense.

Andrew Newman would be the first to strike for Centerville with a 25 yard rushing touchdown. This gives the Tigers an early 7-0.

Three of the next four touchdowns would come from one player, Paxton Hancock. All three possessions will be at the goal line, and all will result in rushing touchdowns, putting Centerville comfortably ahead at 28-0.

The Tigers will go on to score one more time with a 10 yard rushing touchdown from Halston French, bringing the score to 35-0 just before halftime.

Centerville will head up the road to Jewett to take on Leon next Friday.

