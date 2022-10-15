Centerville rolls over Groveton in blowout

The Centerville Tigers defeat the Groveton Indians in huge victory, 42-7.
(KBTX)
By Frank Greene
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was all Centerville tonight. Their rushing game was nigh unstoppable in the red zone as Groveton struggled to contain the offense.

Andrew Newman would be the first to strike for Centerville with a 25 yard rushing touchdown. This gives the Tigers an early 7-0.

Three of the next four touchdowns would come from one player, Paxton Hancock. All three possessions will be at the goal line, and all will result in rushing touchdowns, putting Centerville comfortably ahead at 28-0.

The Tigers will go on to score one more time with a 10 yard rushing touchdown from Halston French, bringing the score to 35-0 just before halftime.

Centerville will head up the road to Jewett to take on Leon next Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Latest News

Texas A&M Soccer
Second-Half Surge Leads to Aggies 3-1 Win over Auburn
Aggies start strong in ITA Texas Regional
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo kickoff
Allen Rams shut down Legacy Christian Warriors, earning 5th win in a row
College Station's Aydan Martinez-Brown scores the game-winning touchdown in double overtime...
College Station wins double overtime thriller over Leander Glenn