College Station City Council tables funding for Unlimited Potential

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s meeting.

Unlimited Potential is a non-profit that offers programs that support young adults who have aged out of foster care.

The organization asked the city council for $6 million to build a new building, but Mayor Karl Mooney withdrew the motion after Unlimited Potential said they didn’t have a business plan. The mayor then informally polled the council for a consensus on the motion, be didn’t take a formal vote. The council agreed 6-1 to give the organization $2 million if they produced a detailed design and business plan at another meeting.

The non-profit wants to build its new facility at 1115 Anderson St.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Latest News

College Station F.D. hires more firefighters, EMTs with federal grant
College Station F.D. hires more firefighters, EMTs with federal grant
Unbound BCS and Brazos County Sheriff's Office partner together to combat human trafficking
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking
The College Station city council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s...
The College Station city council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s meeting.
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 10/14
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 10/14