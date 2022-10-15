College Station City Council tables funding for Unlimited Potential

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s meeting.

Unlimited Potential is a non-profit that offers programs that support young adults who have aged out of foster care.

The organization asked the city council for $6 million to build a new building, but Mayor Karl Mooney withdrew the motion after Unlimited Potential said they didn’t have a business plan. The mayor then informally polled the council for a consensus on the motion, be didn’t take a formal vote. The council agreed 6-1 to give the organization $2 million if they produced a detailed design and business plan at another meeting.

The non-profit wants to build its new facility at 1115 Anderson St.

