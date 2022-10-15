College Station wins double overtime thriller over Leander Glenn

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Leander Glenn 27-24 in double overtime Friday night at Cougar Field. It was also the homecoming game for College Station. The Cougars move to 4-0 in District 11-5A Division I (6-1 overall).

Aydan Martinez-Brown scored the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime on a pass from Arrington Maiden. Martinez-Brown also scored rushing touchdowns in the first overtime and at the end of regulation which tied the game at 14-14 to send the game to extra periods.

The Grizzlies struck first in the second quarter on a scoop and score touchdown from Hayden Aaron. College Station’s Cade Corcoran found Jackson Verdugo in the second quarter to tie the game. The Grizzlies opened the second half with an 8:15 drive that ended with Mason Johnson scoring a touchdown to take the lead. The Cougars wouldn’t score again until 19 seconds left in regulation.

College Station hits the road next week to take on Georgetown.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Latest News

Texas A&M Soccer
Second-Half Surge Leads to Aggies 3-1 Win over Auburn
Aggies start strong in ITA Texas Regional
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo kickoff
Allen Rams shut down Legacy Christian Warriors, earning 5th win in a row