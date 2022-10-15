College Station wins double overtime thriller over Leander Glenn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Leander Glenn 27-24 in double overtime Friday night at Cougar Field. It was also the homecoming game for College Station. The Cougars move to 4-0 in District 11-5A Division I (6-1 overall).

Aydan Martinez-Brown scored the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime on a pass from Arrington Maiden. Martinez-Brown also scored rushing touchdowns in the first overtime and at the end of regulation which tied the game at 14-14 to send the game to extra periods.

The Grizzlies struck first in the second quarter on a scoop and score touchdown from Hayden Aaron. College Station’s Cade Corcoran found Jackson Verdugo in the second quarter to tie the game. The Grizzlies opened the second half with an 8:15 drive that ended with Mason Johnson scoring a touchdown to take the lead. The Cougars wouldn’t score again until 19 seconds left in regulation.

College Station hits the road next week to take on Georgetown.

