Franklin powers past Troy for 23rd straight win

The top-ranked Franklin Lions were able to get past Troy Friday night with a 49-14 win at Hedrick Field
(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The top-ranked Franklin Lions were able to get past Troy Friday night with a 49-14 win at Hedrick Field.

Franklin opened the scoring on their second play from scrimmage thanks to a long Jayden Jackson touchdown run, a missed extra point gave Franklin a 6-0 lead.

The Lions were able to extend the lead to 12-0 on their second possession. A methodical drive capped off by a short Ike Eaton touchdown run.

But fumbles on back-to-back possessions by the Lions in the second quarter opened the door for the Trojans.

A Hunter Fowler touchdown reception cut the Franklin lead to five. Troy would recover an on-side kick on the ensuing kick-off and would punch it in to take a 14-12 lead late in the first half.

But it was all Franklin after that as the Lions scored 37 unanswered to win 49-14, the 23rd straight win for Franklin.

Franklin (7-0) now gets ready to head to Lorena for a matchup of defending state champions.

