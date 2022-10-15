Franklin powers past Troy for 23rd straight win

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The top-ranked Franklin Lions were able to get past Troy Friday night with a 49-14 win at Hedrick Field.

Franklin opened the scoring on their second play from scrimmage thanks to a long Jayden Jackson touchdown run, a missed extra point gave Franklin a 6-0 lead.

The Lions were able to extend the lead to 12-0 on their second possession. A methodical drive capped off by a short Ike Eaton touchdown run.

But fumbles on back-to-back possessions by the Lions in the second quarter opened the door for the Trojans.

A Hunter Fowler touchdown reception cut the Franklin lead to five. Troy would recover an on-side kick on the ensuing kick-off and would punch it in to take a 14-12 lead late in the first half.

But it was all Franklin after that as the Lions scored 37 unanswered to win 49-14, the 23rd straight win for Franklin.

Franklin (7-0) now gets ready to head to Lorena for a matchup of defending state champions.

