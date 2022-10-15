Huge fourth quarter lifts Hearne past Weimar

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles scored 27 fourth quarter points en route to a 34-24 win over Weimar Friday at Wood Field.

Trailing 24-7, Hearne scored on the first play of the fourth quarter. Keyshan Lanham connected with Jeremiah Gurode for a touchdown to cut the lead to 24-14.

Less than three minutes later Hearne was in the end zone again thanks to a Jecory McGrew touchdown run.

The Eagles completed the comeback to improve to 3-3 and 1-1 in 2A-1 Region IV District 13 play.

Hearne heads to Holland next week.

