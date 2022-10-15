Madisonville Mustangs dominate the Robinson Rockets

Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs had the home field advantage at Mustang Stadium when they kicked off district play Friday night against the Robinson Rockets.

Robinson took advantage of an early miscue after Madisonville fumbled on the opening kick-off.

The Rockets didn’t let the fumble recovery go to waste. Jaxsen Ludlow passed to Grayson Martin who brought it in for a 39-yard touchdown.

It didn’t take Madisonville long to respond. Madisonville’s Jeramiah Burns connected with Lorenzo Johnson in the back of the end zone for a Mustang touchdown.

Madisonville led in the third quarter and kept up the pressure. Madisonville’s Ty Williams fakes a hand off then passed to Lorenzo Johnson for a 33-yard touchdown.

The Rockets couldn’t keep up and fell to the Mustangs 23-65.

Madisonville will be on the road next Friday to take on the Gatesville Hornets. Robinson will catch a break next week week and be at home on October 28 to take on Gatesville.

