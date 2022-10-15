Milano remains undefeated after soaring past the Iola Bulldogs

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) -It was homecoming night in Milano as the Eagles hosted the Iola Bulldogs at Pruitt Field.

The Eagles made big-time plays on both offense and defense all night picking up yardage both on the ground and through the air.

As time expired in the first quarter Milano’s Chris Vasquez lobbed a pass to Mykal Hudson who hit the defenders with a stiff arm before flying down the field to put the Eagles up 12-0

Milano’s Josh Miller racked up yards throughout the game. Miller scored on a 65-yard run after he took a handoff, turned on the burners, and soared down the sideline surrounded by bulldogs but remained untouched to put six on the board.

The Bulldogs fought hard all night but just couldn’t find the end zone.

Milano picked up the homecoming win 41-0 over the Bulldogs to remain undefeated on the season.

Milano will hit the road next Friday to take on the Bremond Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

Next Friday night will be a battle of the Bulldogs in Iola as they host the Barlett Bulldogs.

