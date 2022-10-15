No. 2 Burton remains undefeated after dominating Snook, 54-12

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Panthers have beaten the Bluejays 12 years in a row and tonight was no different.

Head Coach Jason Hodde said before the game he wanted his team to start fast and they did just that. On the first snap of the game, Delvin Gantt took it 55 yards to the house to take a 7-0 lead.

Snook answered with a J. Beaux Hruska pass to Sam Smitherman for a touchdown to trail 7-6.

On the following kickoff, Tanner Gore returned it for 6 and the Panthers never looked back. Heading into the break, Burton lead 47-12.

They would add one more score with a 9-yard TD run from Chad Schubert in the fourth to remain undefeated, 54-12.

“We started fast. We scored on the first play of the game, something we have been preaching so very, very grateful for that,” said Hodde. “The guys settled in and just had a dominate performance. Super proud of them.“

Since Burton’s home stadium is under renovation, the Panthers will take on Runge next week in Giddings. While the Bluejays hit the road for another tough test next Falls City.

