Rudder offense falls flat as No. 7 Lake Creek improves to 8-0

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Peyton Reed
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 7 Montgomery Lake Creek Lions were firing on all cylinders tonight as they rolled to a 51-3 victory over the Rudder Rangers.

The Rangers took the first drive of the game all the way down to the Lake Creek one yard line, but were stopped and were forced to settle for a field goal to go up 3-0.

After that, it was all Rudder. On the ensuing drive, Lake Creek QB Cade Tessier tossed a screen to Cody Billings, who then lobbed it up to Kolbey Wisnieske for a long Lion touchdown.

In the second quarter, Rhett Hall came up with a fantastic diving catch made off of a tipped pass intended for Wisnieske. That set up an incredible run by Tessier in which he broke five tackles en route to the endzone.

Lake Creek (8-0) will hope to improve upon their undefeated record next Friday as they travel to Huntsville to take on the Hornets (3-4) at 7:30 at Bowers Stadium.

The Rangers (2-5) look to bounce back next week at home against Brenham (4-3) at 7:30.

