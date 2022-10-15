Second-Half Surge Leads to Aggies 3-1 Win over Auburn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maile Hayes came in like a wrecking ball in the second half to power the Texas A&M Aggies to a 3-1 victory over the Auburn Tigers in Friday evening’s match on Ellis Field.

With a minor formation adjustment at the intermission while trailing 1-0, Ol’ Sarge took charge in the second half. Hayes, the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Week, sparked the surge with two goals and an assist. The first knotted the match in the 48th minute and the second put the Aggies in front in the 86th minute.

Hayes is the second Aggie to tally a brace this season and she has four goals in the last three matches. The Spring, Texas native is now Texas A&M’s leading scorer this season with six.

This marked the second consecutive match where Texas A&M (8-5-3, 2-4-1 SEC) scored the winning goal after the 85th minute.

Carissa Boeckmann put the cherry on top of the win when she made a buccaneering run down the middle of the field, received a ball from Mia Pante, made a touch past the goalkeeper and scored in the final 10 seconds of the match.

Auburn (6-4-5, 2-4-1 SEC) took the lead in the 31st minute on a Maddie Simpson goal. The Tigers had the edge in all marks in the first half shots (5-3), shots on goal (2-1), and corner kicks (2-0).The Aggies dominated the second half shot numbers, 9-3.

In celebration of 30 years of Aggie soccer, over 100 A&M standouts attended and were recognized at halftime. The attendance was 2,153, the second largest crowd at Ellis Field this year.

SCORING SUMMARY

31′ – Hailey Whitaker chipped the ball over the A&M’s backline to Maddie Simpson who scored on her second touch. AU 1, A&M 0

48′ – Kate Colvin sent in a ball from the right touchline into the 6-yard box to Carissa Boeckmann. Boeckmann tapped a ball through the Auburn backline to Maile Hayes who danced past the goalkeeper. A&M 1, AU 1

86′ – Colvin received a pass along the left touchline from Carolyn Calzada. Colvin trotted down the line before sending a diagonal pass to Hayes who went on a slashing run through Auburn’s two center backs. She fired a missile from near the penalty spot to beat the keeper. A&M 2, AU 1

89′ – Mia Pante went on a barnstorming run and found Boeckmann by her lonesome in the middle of the penalty box where Boeckmann made a touch past the goalkeeper and booted the ball into the back of the net. A&M 3, AU 1

UP NEXT…

The Aggies hit the road Thursday when they head to Columbia for a 6 p.m. contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

