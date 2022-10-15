Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station.

The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.

No one was in the vehicle when the train struck the tow truck and no injuries are reported during the incident. Police say the train tracks will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as they work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.