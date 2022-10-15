Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash

(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station.

The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.

No one was in the vehicle when the train struck the tow truck and no injuries are reported during the incident. Police say the train tracks will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as they work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
DPS is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County Tuesday Morning.
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Latest News

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo kickoff
The group was honored during a pep rally Friday afternoon and at Friday night’s football game.
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
The group was honored during a pep rally Friday afternoon and at Friday night’s football game.
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years