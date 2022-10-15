Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS.

He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley.

Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his continued efforts to lift others up through his work with Bryan ISD and his support for the community.

