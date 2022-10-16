Aggie baseball hosts Lamar in fall exhibition

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team hosted Lamar for a fall exhibition game at Olsen Field Saturday afternoon. The two squads played 16 innings and the Aggies won 19-6.

Freshman Jace Laviolette had three home runs, including his first at-bat in an Aggie uniform. Texas A&M jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning after an RBI single from Trevor Werner, Laviolette’s home run, and a 2-run homer from transfer Hunter Haas.

The game was free for the public to attend. A&M will host its second and final fall exhibition game on October 28th when the Aggies host Sam Houston.

