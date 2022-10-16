Aggies Continue Hot Start at ITA Texas Regional

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Oct. 15, 2022
WACO, Texas. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team built on its impressive opening day, qualifying three to the main draw singles quarterfinals and two teams to the main draw doubles quarterfinals Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Once again, doubles play started the day as the Aggies’ five doubles teams were on show again, with three pairings in the main draw and two in the consolation draw.

No. 25 Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand handled their business, 8-3, advancing to the quarterfinals. The highlight of the morning came from pairing Stefan Storch and Matthis Ross as they defeated SMU’s No. 22 ranked team of Pranav Kumar and Adam Neff, 8-5, to also advance to the quarterfinals.

In the consolation bracket, both Aggie pairings of Mathis Bondaz and Luke Casper, and JC Roddick and Kenner Taylor advanced to the quarterfinals.

Through two rounds of singles play all 11 Aggies took the court, with nine in the main draw and two in the consolation bracket.

The round of 32 main draw saw seven Aggies win their matches advancing to the round of 16. Getting A&M started in the next round was Pierce Rollins, who defeated Rice’s Trinity Grear, 6-2, 6-3. Within this round was some Maroon versus White action as Schachter defeated Roddick, and Taylor beat Ross as three Aggies progressed to the quarterfinals.

In the consolation bracket, Bondaz defeated Rice’s Wes Barnett, 6-2, 6-2, while Casper won a close battle with UT Arlington’s Anton Shepp, 2-6, 7-6, 10-8 (tiebreaker) to advance into the round of 16.

“Another solid day, we played some tough matches and responded well” said head coach Steve Denton, adding “We have 3 of the 8 remaining singles players, and a couple of doubles teams. Another exciting test for our team tomorrow.”.

The Aggies return to the courts on Sunday for day three of the ITA Texas Regional. Matches begin at 10 a.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Follow the action through the tournaments livestream, or keep up to date with the live scoring.

