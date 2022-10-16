Agrobotics puts skills to the test at Brazos Valley Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair kick-off weekend featured competitions including Agrobotics. The competition gives youngsters the chance to build and program a robot to complete several different tasks to mimic work being done on the farm.

Saturday’s competition was blind, meaning the competitors did not know what was expected until they showed up bright and early in the morning to begin their work.

“The things that the kids get to learn here is not only about the technology, which is happening now with farming, they also learn critical thinking skills,” Brazos County Extension Agent Hendrix Broussard said. “There’s also teamwork, and there’s also the chance to get to compete against other 4-H clubs from different counties.”

In all, 12 teams from across the Brazos Valley competed.

