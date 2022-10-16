Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping of Fla. toddler

The Amber Alerts for 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and 2-year-old Aila Jones out of Pensacola,...
The Amber Alerts for 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and 2-year-old Aila Jones out of Pensacola, Florida, have been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Florida were looking for a woman wanted in regards to an alleged kidnapping. Amber Alerts were issued for two 2-year-old girls but have been canceled.

Alyanna Gulley, 22, was wanted for an alleged kidnapping that occured shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at 6115 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, Florida. Police were also trying to locate witnesses, WALA reports.

Gulley was accused of taking 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and a 17-year-old, along with her own 2-year-old child, Aila Jones, authorities said. The 17-year-old was later dropped off.

Amber Alerts were issued for both Jazarah and Aila but were canceled early Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It is unclear under what circumstances the alerts were canceled.

Gulley was believed to be heading to Atlanta. She was driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag number 05DFWD.

Anyone spotting Gulley and/or the vehicle in question was asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
The group was honored during a pep rally Friday afternoon and at Friday night’s football game.
Bryan High Schools first graduating class celebrates 50-years
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
Thursday’s presentation also addressed parking concerns, buffer requirements and development...
College Station City Council approved ‘shared housing’ definition
This crew came from Las Vegas to compete in the cook-off.
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off weekend with Steak Cook-Off

Latest News

Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk
In the Kherson region, one of the first areas of Ukraine to fall to Russia after the invasion,...
Ukrainian fighters push toward Russian-held city with high-tech help
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado
Investigators are now looking for information about a dark blue SUV they say was used in the...
House party shooting that killed 1 caught on doorbell camera