C.C. Creations hosts annual NIL event with Aggie football players

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - While it’s technically the Aggies off week, several Texas A&M football players spent their day giving back to their fans.

The Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosted their second annual fan appreciation day where fans were able to come out and get their Aggie gear signed by 14 NIL signature players.

“It’s very special just to be able to give back and put a smile on a kid’s face. You never know, that might be the deciding deal if they decide to play football,” exclaimed Aggie quarterback Haynes King. “You might be their role model or any of that and to see how happy they are when they get to see us is very special.”

The Warehouse at @CCCreationsUSA is hosting its second annual fan appreciation day. Fans can come out and get their Aggie gear signed by 14 NIL signature @AggieFootball players from 2-4 pm. pic.twitter.com/wI1haTBBst — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) October 15, 2022

Around 250 aggie fans turned out today to support the Maroon and White on their bye week.

“It’s a real fun event and I can’t thank The Warehouse enough for putting this event on,” said wide receiver Chase Lane. “It’s always nice to get the fans, you know having a bye week. We get to have some time to get away from football. It’s a really good chance for us to interact with the fans. They come out and support us always in the stadium so it’s really nice to see their faces.”

The Aggies return to action next week in Columbia to take on the Gamecocks.

