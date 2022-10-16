Despite Blair’s departure, eight Texas A&M basketball players remain in Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With basketball season just around the corner, newly hired women’s basketball Head Coach Joni Taylor and the Aggies are gearing up for her first season in Aggieland.

Today at Reed Arena, media was able to talk to the former Georgia Head Coach for the first time since her introductory press conference.

At the end of the 2021-22 basketball season, longtime Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair said he would retire after 42 seasons of collegiate coaching. Blair left behind a roster dedicated to playing for him and in the era of the transfer portal they all had a decision to make. Despite Blair’s departure, all of them decided to remain in Aggieland.

“She’s a great coach. Everyone knows that. Everyone has seen it. Everyone has seen her style of play so just to be able to be apart of that I was excited for it,” said graduate forward Aaliyah Patty.

“Getting the opportunity to play for Miss Taylor has just been something I wouldn’t want to pass up,” added center, Sydnee Roby.

Taylor said when she first arrived at Aggieland she was very honest with the current players, laying out her expectations and standards moving forward.

“It’s going to take a lot of work and this is what you are signing up for and if that’s not what you are signing up for then you do have a transfer portal opportunity,” Taylor said her message to the already rostered players was.

Taylor added that Texas A&M is full of rich traditions that she wants to build off of and create championship teams.

“They all wanted to stay and I really think that speaks to who they are more than it speaks to me,” exclaimed Taylor. “It speaks that they want discipline, they want structure, they want to win. They came to Texas A&M to do all of those things and they want to have an opportunity to do that.”

On Tuesday Taylor, Patty and Roby head to Birmingham, Alabama, for SEC media days.

